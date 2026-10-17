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Yellow Vest protesters rally across France with students, farmers

Yellow Vest protesters rally across France with students, farmers

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14:37, 17/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 14:37, 17/10/2026, Saturday
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Yellow Vest protesters rally across France with students, farmers
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Yellow Vest protesters joined students and farmers in nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs, with authorities expecting 170,000 participants and police deploying tear gas.

The Yellow Vest movement staged a major comeback on Saturday as former members joined high school students, farmers and trade unionists in nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs, with French authorities expecting up to 170,000 participants and deploying extensive security measures across major cities.

Nationwide demonstrations

Around 500 actions and more than 90 demonstrations were planned across France on Saturday, according to sources close to the Interior Ministry. Authorities anticipated between 30,000 and 60,000 protesters in Paris alone, where the main march departed from Place de la Republique at 2 pm local time and proceeded toward Place de Clichy.

In Lille, approximately 20 demonstrators gathered outside the Hauts-de-France Regional Council behind a banner declaring that their struggle was continuing. The mobilization brought together former Yellow Vest activists, university students, climate campaigners and union members alongside high school pupils and agricultural workers, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Security operations

Police used tear gas to disperse around 100 demonstrators in Lyon, while authorities in Rennes said protesters erected burning barricades to block a road. In Marseille, garbage bins and scooters briefly blocked Boulevard du Prado before riot police cleared the route and restored traffic flow.

The Paris police prefecture announced that 40 people had been arrested in the metropolitan area by 9:30 am, mainly for carrying prohibited protective equipment or weapons. Officers detained 21 additional suspects after around 100 people targeted broadcaster CNews’ Paris headquarters, blocking a parking lot entrance, throwing projectiles and smashing windows.

Student grievances and official response

The nationwide action follows weeks of student demonstrations demanding increased education funding and improved study conditions, alongside criticism of police intervention during campus protests. The Yellow Vest movement first emerged in France in 2018 to protest fuel taxes and the rising cost of living, marking a return to street mobilization after several years of relative quiet.

President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for calm and respect for people and property during the demonstrations. Authorities banned protests around sensitive locations in Paris including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister’s office and the Champs-Elysees.

Titles :yellow vestfranceemmanuel macronparisstudent protestsfarmers protestlyonmarseillefrench politics
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