EU unveils new strategy to combat human trafficking

The European Commission on Friday unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat human trafficking, setting out six priorities from technology deployment to cross-border policing as data showed registered victims surged 16.1% across the bloc in 2023 and 2024.

Technology and detection

The strategy prioritizes harnessing modern technology to improve prevention, detection and investigation of trafficking networks. Brussels also aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector to reduce exploitation risks and improve early detection of victims in supply chains and service industries, according to the Commission statement.

Organized crime and border security

Under the third priority, the EU will intensify efforts to disrupt transnational trafficking networks linked to organized crime through intelligence-led policing, financial investigations and asset recovery. The bloc called on member states to expand cross-border operational cooperation through joint investigation teams with support from Europol and Eurojust, while the fourth priority strengthens screening procedures and safeguards for migrants at risk of exploitation.

Vulnerable groups and crisis response

Women and girls accounted for 63% of registered victims, most trafficked for sexual exploitation, while children represented 15% of the total and men comprised 74% of labor exploitation cases. The fifth priority improves preparedness for rapid response during crises, while the sixth aims to strengthen protection for people vulnerable to trafficking through enhanced support mechanisms.

Legislative review

The strategy will now proceed to discussion by the European Parliament and the European Council. More than 20,000 victims were registered across the European Union during 2023 and 2024, marking a significant increase in documented cases compared to previous reporting periods.