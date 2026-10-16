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Italian students stage 'No Meloni Day' protests against government

Italian students stage 'No Meloni Day' protests against government

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17:53, 16/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:22, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Italian students stage 'No Meloni Day' protests against government
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Italian students staged nationwide demonstrations on Friday during "No Meloni Day" protests against government education policies and military spending, as clashes in Turin left several injured.

Nationwide "No Meloni Day" demonstrations rocked Italy on Friday as students protested government education policies, rising living costs and increased military spending, with violent clashes in Turin damaging school buildings and injuring a teacher, staff member and Carabinieri officer, according to Italian daily La Stampa.

Violence mars protests in Turin schools

Masked youths damaged school buildings, broke windows and used fire extinguishers at several institutions in Turin, including the Sella institute and the Bosso-Monti school, investigators said. The incidents followed days of school occupations across the city and prompted examinations into whether some of the masked individuals were outsiders who had joined the student protests.

At least one teacher, a school staff member and a Carabinieri officer sustained injuries during the clashes. Authorities arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of resisting law enforcement and reported the individual for aggravated damage, the newspaper said.

Officials condemn destruction

Turin Mayor Stefano Lo Russo condemned the property damage while defending students’ right to demonstrate. "Demonstrating and defending one's ideas is a fundamental right that must always be respected and protected," he said, adding that violence and damage to public property were unacceptable.

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara also condemned the destruction and stated that the government would seek compensation for the damage. The student mobilization has included school occupations, strikes and assemblies in several Italian cities, with organizers citing concerns over education funding, school conditions and government spending priorities.

Protesters demand education investment

Organizers have highlighted cuts to education budgets and deteriorating school conditions as primary grievances driving the nationwide action. The demonstrations specifically targeted Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration over its allocation of resources toward military expenditure rather than public education.

Titles :giorgia melonistefano lo russogiuseppe valditaraitalyturinno meloni daystudent protestseducation policycarabinieri
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