Widespread arrests and clashes

Yellow Vest protesters joined high school students and farmers in nationwide demonstrations across France on Saturday to protest rising living costs, with police arresting at least 272 people as violent clashes erupted in major cities including Paris, Lyon and Marseille.

Police reported approximately 20,000 demonstrators in both Lyon and Nantes, alongside 10,000 participants in Rennes, according to BFMTV. In Paris, authorities detained 163 individuals as security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons around Place de la Republique, where protesters had set a vehicle ablaze. The main march commenced at approximately 2:30 pm local time despite earlier skirmishes, with demonstrators later reaching Place de Clichy.

Regional unrest and property damage

In Lyon, masked individuals smashed windows at the tourist office on Place Bellecour, where looting and fires were reported, while protesters earlier fired fireworks toward police who responded with tear gas. Marseille witnessed demonstrators briefly entering city hall, damaging televisions and knocking a bust of Marianne to the ground, though Mayor Benoit Payan noted the destruction remained relatively limited.

Authorities subsequently deployed two additional riot police companies to the city after a municipal police station suffered broken windows and smoke devices were thrown inside, the prefecture stated. In Nice, masked groups attacked businesses and police near Avenue Jean Medecin and the railway station, the local prefecture reported.

Student demands and political reactions

The mobilization united former Yellow Vest activists — a movement born in 2018 against fuel taxes — with university students, climate campaigners and trade unionists demanding improved conditions. High school organization Renouveau lyceen has called for urgent consultations regarding the Parcoursup university admissions platform and a €1.5 billion investment plan for school infrastructure.

Left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon and Greens leader Marine Tondelier criticized the policing strategy, accusing authorities of fueling confrontation, while President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged demonstrators to respect people and property. Demonstrations were banned around key locations in Paris, including the Elysee Palace, the prime minister's office and the Champs-Elysees, ahead of approximately 500 actions and more than 90 demonstrations planned nationwide.