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RAF aircraft report two near misses with suspected drones over North Sea

RAF aircraft report two near misses with suspected drones over North Sea

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09:30, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:12, 18/10/2026, Sunday
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RAF aircraft report two near misses with suspected drones over North Sea
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British military aircraft encountered suspected drones during high-altitude training exercises in February, prompting investigations into the unidentified objects that approached Royal Air Force jets.

Royal Air Force aircraft operating over the North Sea encountered suspected unmanned aerial vehicles during separate training exercises in February, with one incident forcing a tanker pilot to take evasive action as unidentified objects penetrated restricted airspace at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

Refueling tanker incident

An RAF Airbus Voyager tanker conducting air-to-air refueling operations with a Typhoon fighter near Cromer, Norfolk, experienced a close encounter when an unidentified object passed within proximity of the aircraft. The tanker pilot reflexively ducked as the object flew past, later reporting the incident to military controllers, according to The Telegraph.

Combat training encounter

Days later on February 23, a Typhoon pilot engaged in simulated aerial combat training near Humberside spotted a black circular object passing approximately 300 feet above the fighter jet. The pilot immediately alerted the radar controller overseeing the exercise, who subsequently relayed the sighting to North Yorkshire Police as part of standard reporting procedures.

Defence investment and response

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated that enhanced surveillance measures and improved detection systems have strengthened the military's capacity to monitor and evaluate potential drone incursions. The official noted that London is allocating more than £2 billion toward integrated air defense and counter-drone systems, including maintenance and upgrades for the Typhoon fighter fleet. The ministry added that unidentified aerial objects are not presumed to be hostile, though protocols remain in place to neutralize any activity deemed to present a credible threat.

Multiple external investigations are ongoing to determine the origin and intent of the unidentified objects. It remains unclear whether the devices were operated by hostile actors or represented accidental incursions into restricted military airspace.

Titles :rafroyal air forcenorth seadrone incidentsunited kingdomministry of defencetyphoon fightermilitary exercises
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