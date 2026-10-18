TikTok permanently bans 'Musk' documentary ad account over policy breaches

Advertising Account Suspended

Bleecker Street was informed Friday afternoon that TikTok had permanently suspended its advertising account for the documentary "Musk," citing repeated violations of the platform's political-content policies. The distributor can no longer purchase advertisements or pay to promote content about the film, though the documentary's regular unpaid account remains active on the platform.

TikTok cited a "level of severity with political-policy violations" in correspondence with the distributor, warning that "some violations trigger immediate suspension." A spokesperson for Bleecker Street confirmed the suspension and expressed disappointment regarding the timing, as the documentary expanded to more than 470 theaters across North America, adding that the company is appealing the decision.

Platform Content Policies

The social media company had previously declined paid advertising for the film's trailer, while Meta and Google-owned YouTube initially rejected similar advertisements before reversing their decisions. Musk-owned X has also refused to carry advertising for the film, which examines the billionaire's business empire, his acquisition of Twitter and his involvement with the US Department of Government Efficiency.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney directed the nearly four-hour documentary.

Theatrical Expansion

The documentary earned $70,000 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles during its opening weekend before expanding to more than 470 locations across North America. Streaming rights have been secured by HBO, with the film set to debut on the platform in 2027 following its theatrical exhibition.