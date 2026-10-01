Home
Technology
Social Media
WhatsApp rolls out parental controls for teenage users

WhatsApp rolls out parental controls for teenage users

Yenişafak English AA
15:10, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 15:13, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
WhatsApp rolls out parental controls for teenage users
AA
File photo

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that it is launching optional parental controls for teenage users, allowing parents to manage privacy settings and group interactions without accessing private messages, as technology companies face mounting pressure from regulators worldwide to make their platforms safer and more age-appropriate for children.

WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out optional parental controls for teenage users, enabling parents to oversee profile visibility and group memberships while maintaining the end-to-end encryption that protects private conversations, according to an announcement by the Meta Platforms-owned messaging service.

Scope of parental oversight

Parents who activate the feature will be able to restrict who can view their teenager’s profile photograph and control who may add them to group chats, the company said. They will also receive alerts when their child joins or leaves a group, as well as when a group’s membership grows significantly. These settings are protected by a PIN created by the parent, meaning teenagers who wish to relax restricted privacy settings must obtain approval through the authentication code.

Privacy safeguards and AI limits

The controls extend to Meta AI, WhatsApp’s optional artificial intelligence assistant, allowing parents to choose between the default setting intended for users aged 13 and older or a stricter "Limited Content" option. Despite the expanded oversight capabilities, the company emphasized that parents cannot access the content of private messages or listen to calls. "Even with controls turned on, your teen’s personal messages and calls stay private and protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp said, adding that the tools are designed to encourage family dialogue while preserving communication privacy.

Voluntary adoption and regulatory pressure

WhatsApp stated that the voluntary nature of the program reflects varying family needs regarding supervision, with parents able to adjust or disable controls at any time. The optional design, however, has raised questions about how widely families will adopt the safeguards. The rollout arrives as governments worldwide intensify scrutiny of digital platforms' impact on minors, with some jurisdictions pursuing legislation that would ban social media access for children under 16 and impose stricter age-verification requirements on services including Instagram, TikTok and X.

Titles :whatsappmeta platformsparental controlsteenage userssocial media safetymeta aiend-to-end encryption
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026