WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out optional parental controls for teenage users, enabling parents to oversee profile visibility and group memberships while maintaining the end-to-end encryption that protects private conversations, according to an announcement by the Meta Platforms-owned messaging service.

Scope of parental oversight

Parents who activate the feature will be able to restrict who can view their teenager’s profile photograph and control who may add them to group chats, the company said. They will also receive alerts when their child joins or leaves a group, as well as when a group’s membership grows significantly. These settings are protected by a PIN created by the parent, meaning teenagers who wish to relax restricted privacy settings must obtain approval through the authentication code.

Privacy safeguards and AI limits

The controls extend to Meta AI, WhatsApp’s optional artificial intelligence assistant, allowing parents to choose between the default setting intended for users aged 13 and older or a stricter "Limited Content" option. Despite the expanded oversight capabilities, the company emphasized that parents cannot access the content of private messages or listen to calls. "Even with controls turned on, your teen’s personal messages and calls stay private and protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp said, adding that the tools are designed to encourage family dialogue while preserving communication privacy.

Voluntary adoption and regulatory pressure

WhatsApp stated that the voluntary nature of the program reflects varying family needs regarding supervision, with parents able to adjust or disable controls at any time. The optional design, however, has raised questions about how widely families will adopt the safeguards. The rollout arrives as governments worldwide intensify scrutiny of digital platforms' impact on minors, with some jurisdictions pursuing legislation that would ban social media access for children under 16 and impose stricter age-verification requirements on services including Instagram, TikTok and X.