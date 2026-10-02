TikTok diploma boom: Universities train future online creators

A few years ago, studying how to build a career on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube at university would have seemed unusual. The expansion of the global creator economy has changed that picture, with universities in the UK and US now developing degree programmes aimed at turning social media skills into structured professional training.

New degrees target the creator economy

Nottingham Trent University in England launched its content creation programme in 2022, covering far more than filming and editing. Students are taught how to develop audiences, work with commercial brands, interpret performance data and create different sources of income from digital platforms.

Destiny McGowan, 21, graduated from the programme in July and said its value went beyond understanding how TikTok operates. She had long wanted to become an entrepreneur and was particularly interested in combining social media with commercial skills.

McGowan has since begun generating income through fashion content on her own accounts, producing videos for other clients and working as a sales host on TikTok Live.

A costly route into social media

The financial commitment is significant. Three-year content creation degrees at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Brighton cost English students £9,790 a year. Over the full duration of a course, tuition alone can therefore approach £30,000.

Arizona State University in the United States offers a comparable programme at an annual cost of $14,724 for students who are residents of the state. Such fees have prompted a broader debate over whether a university qualification is necessary for an industry where many successful creators entered without formal training.

British creator Knightenator, who has more than 65,000 followers on Twitch and over 100,000 on TikTok, argues that employers and commercial partners are unlikely to prioritise a degree. Having made a living from gaming and travel content since 2015, the 31-year-old creator points out that much of the relevant knowledge can already be found online for free.

From hobby to professional business

Not every creator shares that view. Aiesha Beasley, who produces content in Phoenix, Arizona, said a structured course could have helped her when she entered the industry a decade ago. In her view, the central challenge is not simply learning how to make content but understanding how to turn an audience into a sustainable source of income.

That distinction is increasingly reflected in university curricula. Alongside filming and editing, students can learn about personal branding, audience research, campaign measurement and multiple monetisation strategies. The programmes are therefore designed not only for aspiring influencers but also for careers in advertising, marketing and digital media.

A billion-dollar market draws universities in

The expansion of creator economy education is closely linked to the growing commercial value of social media. Brands are directing increasing portions of their advertising activity towards digital creators, while the sector has developed its own ecosystem of agencies, marketing services, live commerce and personal branding.

In the UK, YouTube creators are estimated to contribute around £2.2 billion to the economy. A 2024 US study also found that roughly one in three people aged 18 to 30 wanted to become an influencer, highlighting the scale of interest among younger generations.

Jacky Gurr, who oversees Nottingham Trent University's content creation programme, said many students were not necessarily aiming to build audiences of millions. Instead, she noted that the skills developed through the degree could also be applied in advertising agencies and corporate marketing teams.

A degree cannot guarantee viral success

Despite the growing number of programmes, universities cannot offer the one thing many aspiring creators ultimately want: a guaranteed audience. Academic training can provide students with knowledge of strategy, production, analytics and business planning, but it cannot ensure viral reach, loyal followers or commercial success.

Academics acknowledge that chance and personality can play a major role in determining whether an influencer breaks through. Those factors are difficult to reproduce through classroom instruction.

That leaves new creator economy degrees facing a distinctive test. Entry into content creation requires little more than a smartphone and a social media account, while much of the technical knowledge is freely available online. Universities will therefore have to demonstrate that structured education, professional networks and business training can deliver enough value to justify tuition costs running into tens of thousands of pounds.