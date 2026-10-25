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Musk defends Starlink curbs, says offensive drone use never permitted

Musk defends Starlink curbs, says offensive drone use never permitted

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12:39, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:54, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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Musk defends Starlink curbs, says offensive drone use never permitted
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SpaceX chief Elon Musk defended restrictions on Starlink satellite internet services on Saturday, stating that using the commercial network for offensive drone strikes was never permitted, while Ukrainian officials confirmed that connection speeds had been restored following high-level diplomatic contacts with the company.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday defended restrictions placed on Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine, asserting that the commercial network was never permitted for offensive military operations as Kyiv relies on space-based communications to sustain its war effort against Russia.

Bar on offensive operations

Musk wrote on X — the social media platform he owns — that the company closed a technical loophole last week to prevent violations of the service's terms of use. "Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be," he stated, distinguishing the commercial system from Starshield, a military-grade network controlled by the US government.

The billionaire emphasized that Starlink remains essential for Ukrainian defense operations, warning that the front line would face immediate collapse if the service were discontinued. "Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine," Musk said, describing the assessment as factual rather than threatening. He added that SpaceX has contributed more than any other private company to Ukraine's defense while criticizing those who advocate continued fighting without presenting realistic solutions.

Diplomatic resolution

US President Donald Trump told reporters shortly after Musk's statement that he had spoken with the billionaire about the situation in Ukraine, though he declined to provide further details on the conversation. Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara confirmed Saturday that connection speeds had returned to normal levels following days of degraded service and high-level contacts with SpaceX officials.

"We are recording speeds exceeding 400 km/h (nearly 250 miles per hour), and the connection is stable," Khmara said, according to state news agency Ukrinform. He stressed the importance of reliable communications for coordinating troop movements, drone operations, and military logistics along the front lines.

Titles :elon muskstarlinkspacexukrainerussiadonald trumpyevhenii khmarasatellite internetdrone strikes
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