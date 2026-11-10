Meta expands AI age checks globally to shield teens on Instagram

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Meta is deploying artificial intelligence-powered age-estimation technology across Instagram worldwide to identify teenage users and automatically enforce protective restrictions, the company announced Monday, expanding safeguards established under a recent agreement with 52 US state attorneys general.

Global AI rollout

The technology identifies users suspected of being teenagers even if they registered with adult birth dates, automatically applying Teen Account safeguards that restrict who can contact them, what content they view, and time spent on the platform. Meta said it would also introduce the system on Facebook and launch it globally on Threads later this year.

International verification measures

Parents in the United States would begin receiving notifications this month explaining the protections and how to ensure accurate age disclosure, the company noted. In Australia, Meta has begun incorporating age-range data provided by Apple as an additional verification layer, according to the announcement.

Industry standards and legal commitments

Meta urged competing platforms TikTok and YouTube to implement similar practices, arguing that consistent protections across social media services were necessary for effective child safety. The expansion fulfills commitments made under an August agreement with attorneys general from 52 US states, territories and the District of Columbia. Under the accord, Meta committed to additional measures including daily usage limits, default nighttime restrictions, muted notifications during school hours, and expanded parental oversight tools.