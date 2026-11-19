Trump on Huang

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he may have briefly mentioned former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing the technology executive's situation as a “tragedy.” Asked in an interview with Fox News whether Huang came up in the discussion with Xi, Trump gave a short answer. “We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's such a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man,” Trump said.

Describing Huang's technological achievements, Trump added that he was “10 years ahead” and argued that the US must protect its most talented innovators. “We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don't have that many of them,” he said.

Spy allegations

Trump also said he was unaware of allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with reported ties to Jensen Huang, was a spy. “It was a woman. It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy,” he said. “I haven’t heard that she was a spy. She was a businesswoman who bought chips, and who knows if they were bought right or wrong,” he added.

Musk and the midterms

The president recalled supporting billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk during his first presidential term, arguing that his assistance had helped Musk build his business ventures. “I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don't know that you wouldn't probably have Elon today,” Trump said, referring to Musk's rocket launches and successful landings.

Musk, speaking virtually at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, expressed regret over his political spending during the 2026 midterm elections. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he said. He acknowledged that Republican candidates might have performed worse without his financial support but said the results demonstrated that campaign spending alone could not determine election outcomes, adding: “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

Musk also said he is not MAGA, referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. “I'm not MAGA. I'm not even sure what MAGA means,” he said.

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