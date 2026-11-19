See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Lee’s call for dialogue

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reiterated his call for dialogue with North Korea on Thursday, speaking amid speculation over a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Trump’s Asian tour.

Lee made the remarks in his address to the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, according to Yonhap News Agency. “Everyone would agree that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a prerequisite for realizing mutual prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said. “I hope that the door to dialogue with North Korea will open again, leading to discussions on ending the long-running war on the Korean Peninsula and building a lasting peace regime,” he said, calling on countries in the region to support such efforts.

Trump’s Asian tour

Trump earlier said he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any such arrangement. South and North Korea technically remain at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The APEC forum

Established in 1989, the APEC forum comprises 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. It accounts for more than 60% of global GDP and around 40% of the world’s population.

World

Putin and Trump discuss Ukraine war and ties in China, aide says

World

ICC prosecutor stresses cooperation with Libya on war crimes justice

World

Turkish, UAE foreign ministers discuss Gulf developments by phone