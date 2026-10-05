The International Mozarteum Foundation has brought a 1764 Costa violin believed to have belonged to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to Türkiye for the first time, presenting the rare instrument at Istanbul Airport following a special concert featuring works from the composer’s Vienna period. The violin — crafted by Pietro Antonio Dalla Costa in Treviso and owned by Mozart from 1782 until his death — went on display at the JETEX-iGA Terminal after violinists Nina Patrikidou and Yiannis Iatrou performed alongside pianist Evgenia Votanopoulou.

Airport venue

iGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen said the facility was intended to serve as more than a transportation hub connecting continents, noting that travel brings together cultures, ideas and people. "We are delighted to host Mozart's Costa violin, one of the most remarkable legacies in music history, in Türkiye for the first time," Bilgen said, describing the instrument as an invaluable piece of cultural heritage. He added that placing art and aesthetics at the heart of the travel experience represented an important occasion for the airport.

Cultural significance

International Mozarteum Foundation CEO Linus Klumpner stated that presenting an original instrument used by Mozart in Türkiye carried particular cultural significance. Istanbul's extensive cultural tradition made it a meaningful location for the violin's first visit to the country, Klumpner said, while the terminal created a meeting point for people from different countries through Mozart's music. The foundation rarely permits the instrument to travel abroad, he noted, making its appearance in Istanbul a notable exception.

Historical provenance

The Costa violin was manufactured in the Italian city of Treviso during 1764 by Pietro Antonio Dalla Costa, one of the notable violin makers of his period, and is believed to have been among the instruments Mozart used during his Vienna years. The composer owned the violin from 1782 until his death in 1791, a period that produced some of his most influential compositions, and the instrument remains one of the most important objects in the foundation’s collection because of its documented survival from the 18th century. Its exhibition at Istanbul Airport marked a rare opportunity for audiences to encounter an object directly connected to Mozart's life and work.