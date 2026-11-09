Albayrak Group brings Adil-i Mutlak calligraphy exhibition to COP31

Albayrak Group brought the Adil-i Mutlak Calligraphy Exhibition together with participants within the scope of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), hosted by Türkiye in Antalya. Addressing the theme of justice through the aesthetic language of calligraphy, the exhibition reflected Türkiye's cultural accumulation at the international gathering.

Carrying its work in the field of culture and art to national and international platforms, Albayrak Group included the Adil-i Mutlak Calligraphy Exhibition in the Türkiye program of COP31, held between November 9 and 20, 2026. At the conference, which brought together governments, the business world, scientists and civil society representatives, the exhibition offered participants the opportunity to get to know the art of hüsn-i hat up close.

Speaking about the exhibition, Albayrak Group Corporate Communications Coordinator Esat Sivri said: "As Albayrak Group, we are greatly pleased to be present at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP31 with our calligraphy works. We are bringing the most unique works of our Adil-i Mutlak collection together with art lovers in Antalya. We believe that a fairer world and a more prosperous society are possible. It is a separate joy for us to exhibit the Adil-i Mutlak works, which we previously presented to art lovers in different venues, this time within the scope of COP31. We are also especially proud that hüsn-i hat, one of the most important art branches of our civilization, is included among the cultural events, workshops and documentary screenings held throughout the conference. We await all art lovers at our Adil-i Mutlak exhibition, which will host its visitors at the Congress Center throughout COP31."

At the conference, where the fight against climate change, shared responsibilities and obligations toward future generations were addressed, the exhibition's theme of justice opened a different space for thought through art.

Adil-i Mutlak told the concept of justice in the language of art

Placing the theme of justice at its center, Adil-i Mutlak invited visitors to reflect on the meaning of this concept through hüsn-i hat works. The selection, reflecting the richness of letter, line and composition in calligraphy, brought the intellectual world of traditional arts together with participants from different geographies.

The exhibition also brought onto the agenda the relationship of justice with the environment and the common future of humanity. Headings such as the sharing of resources, responsibility toward future generations and a culture of coexistence established a meaningful connection between the exhibition's theme and COP31's agenda.

Albayrak Group brought calligraphy together with international participants

By presenting the Adil-i Mutlak Calligraphy Exhibition to visitors within the scope of COP31, Albayrak Group contributed to the visibility of cultural heritage in the international arena. While sharing the expressive power of calligraphy with different cultures, the exhibition also revealed art's capacity to build dialogue around common values.