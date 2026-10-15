Türkiye Maarif Foundation marks 10th year as its voice resonates in 66 countries, says chairman

Türkiye Maarif Foundation (TMV) Chairman Mahmut Mustafa Özdil said the foundation's voice now resonates in 66 countries, in countless languages, in minds and hearts, as the institution celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Speaking at the Türkiye Maarif Foundation 10th Year Program held at the Beştepe Millet Library, Özdil thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan for their guidance and support.

Özdil pointed out that access to school does not end injustice in the world, drawing attention to the importance of what children are taught about their culture and national and spiritual values. Underlining that even developed countries experience various problems in education, he said everyone needs to learn from one another, share experiences, and seek solutions together.

"A new word needed to rise. Ten years ago, we set out to raise this new voice on the basis of international solidarity, to multiply the possibilities of learning together and seeking solutions together," Özdil said.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has much to offer to this common search, Özdil noted that the country possesses the experience of a very vast geography where different languages, beliefs, traditions, and ways of life have encountered one another for thousands of years.

"We do not see ourselves as superior to anyone, nor are we in a helplessness that would accept anyone's domination. We have the experience of developing equal, direct, and genuine relations with everyone. We know both the benefits and harms and pains of modernization, as well as the need to open up to the world without becoming alienated from our own accumulation," he said.

"That voice now resonates in 66 countries"

Özdil stated that the foundation is present on all continents except Antarctica, with more than 600 educational institutions and over 80,000 students in 66 countries. Beyond the numbers, he said the trust placed in them and the opportunities offered must be repaid by raising the quality of education, deepening relations, and developing common accumulation.

He noted that this requires an integrated educational ecosystem in which schools, teachers, administrators, physical conditions, families, technology, academic production, and graduates continuously feed one another.

"We are developing this ecosystem on three main axes: quality and deepening in education, knowledge production and knowledge justice, and being a sustainable, quality-based institutional model. We believe that becoming an institution that contributes to international educational thought, bases itself on mutual learning, and can be accepted as a reference is only possible in this way," he said.

Erdoğan: Türkiye is in a new league in international education

President Erdoğan also drew attention in his speech to the transformation Türkiye has achieved in the field of education in recent years.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has now become a global actor not only in the defense industry, diplomacy, tourism, and foreign trade, but also in the field of international education, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has reached a new level with its education vision.

Noting that the number of international students studying in Türkiye has increased significantly in recent years, Erdoğan announced that this figure has reached approximately 380,000.

Emphasizing that the Maarif Foundation is one of the most important representatives of this transformation in the international arena, the President pointed to the importance of sharing Türkiye's educational accumulation with different societies of the world.

FETÖ and the fight against exploitation in education

Özdil also touched on the experience with the FETÖ terrorist group, stating that they know from their own experience how much effort it takes to expand opportunities in education and how open this field can be to exploitation.

"We also know from our own experience what the wretched who want to present themselves as something other than what they are can dare to do by instrumentalizing education. Yes, I am talking about FETÖ," he said.

He emphasized that the Türkiye Maarif Foundation set out precisely on this ground, with an understanding that makes education a subject of international solidarity, cares about the accumulation of different societies, and bases its work on cooperation for children's future and developing genuine and long-term cooperation with the countries in which it operates.

Thanks to institutions and the nation

Özdil thanked the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the Ministry of National Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embassies, civil society organizations, educators, parents, and students.

"Mr. President, esteemed First Lady, 10 years ago we set out with the aim of 'let a new voice rise in the world.' Today that voice resonates in 66 countries, in countless languages, in minds and hearts. Thank you very much for 10 years of building the future. You can be sure that with your support and the trust of our nation, we will work for a more just world where our children can freely express their own words and no one is deprived of their own voice," he concluded.