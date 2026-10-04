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Stray Kids join BTS in boycott of 2027 Grammys

Stray Kids join BTS in boycott of 2027 Grammys

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13:35, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Stray Kids join BTS in boycott of 2027 Grammys
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JYP Entertainment confirmed on Friday that Stray Kids will not submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, joining BTS in a boycott protesting the Recording Academy's newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category as debate continues about segregating Asian pop music.

South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids has opted not to submit music for the 2027 Grammy Awards, their agency JYP Entertainment confirmed on Friday, joining BTS in protesting the Recording Academy's new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Agency confirms boycott

JYP Entertainment announced on Friday that the eight-member group — invited to become voting members of the Recording Academy earlier this year — did not enter any recordings for the 69th annual ceremony set for February 7, 2027. "Stray Kids did not submit any work to the Grammys," the agency said, declining to elaborate on the decision.

Category sparks debate

The move aligns with growing opposition to the Recording Academy's newly established Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which will debut at the upcoming awards. The classification encompasses K-pop, J-pop and C-pop recordings that demonstrate "meaningful use" of one or more Asian languages. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged criticism of the category this week but stated the organization also received robust support from portions of the Asian music community during recent consultations.

BTS cites artistic unity

Stray Kids follows BTS, which announced in July it would similarly withhold submissions from the 2027 ceremony. The group said at the time that it hoped music could be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language." The Recording Academy has indicated it will proceed with the category despite the high-profile objections from two of K-pop's most prominent acts.

Titles :stray kidsbtsgrammy awardsk-popjyp entertainmentrecording academyasian pop musicharvey mason jrsouth korea
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