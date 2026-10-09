Home
Life
Culture and Arts
Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza genocide probe

Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza genocide probe

Yenişafak English AA
13:16, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:17, 09/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza genocide probe
AA
File Photo

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navi Pillay on Friday, recognizing her leadership of a UN commission that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza and her decades-long efforts to hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded South African jurist Navi Pillay the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, citing her leadership of a UN inquiry that found Israel responsible for genocide in Gaza and her lifelong dedication to international law. The committee praised Pillay's decades-long efforts to strengthen international justice and hold perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide accountable.

Her work has advanced the legal framework for addressing mass atrocities, according to the citation. Pillay's career spans service on South Africa's High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court.

Landmark rulings on sexual violence

Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin in Durban under apartheid, Pillay began her career challenging racial discrimination and defending opponents of the apartheid system. She later served as a judge on South Africa's High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court, before serving as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Nobel committee specifically highlighted her contribution to landmark rulings establishing that rape and sexual violence could constitute crimes against humanity and genocide. She has also served as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority.

UN commission on Gaza

Pillay chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from July 2021 until her departure in 2025. Presenting the commission's findings to a UN General Assembly committee in October 2025, she said its legal analysis had established Israel's responsibility for genocide in Gaza.

"We concluded that the State of Israel is responsible for the commission of four genocidal acts in Gaza with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, as such," she said. "The Commission also found that the Israeli President, Prime Minister and former Defence Minister have incited the commission of genocide," she added.

Rule of law and peace

The Nobel committee emphasized that Pillay's career demonstrated how international legal institutions prevent conflict and secure accountability. "This year's laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law," the committee stated.

"In awarding this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law -- national and international -- underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace," it said. "Peace requires justice."

Titles :navi pillaynobel peace prize 2026gaza genocideun commission of inquiryisraelinternational criminal courtsouth africa
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026