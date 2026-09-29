Home
Life
Culture and Arts
Anadolu Atesi takes Troy to Russia after Istanbul show

Anadolu Atesi takes Troy to Russia after Istanbul show

Yenişafak English AA
14:50, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:15, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Anadolu Atesi takes Troy to Russia after Istanbul show
AA
File photo

Turkish dance troupe Anadolu Atesi will stage its Troy production at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center on Oct. 1 before embarking on a 16-performance tour of Russia. The October-November run will visit 14 cities, opening in Moscow and closing in Tomsk.

Turkish dance group Anadolu Atesi will bring its Troy production, a staging of Anatolia's mythological and cultural heritage, to the Turk Telekom Opera Hall at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul on Oct. 1. Drawing on Homer's epic poem The Iliad, the show explores universal themes such as love, war, betrayal and sacrifice through dance choreography, original music and modern stage technology. Directed by Artistic Director Mustafa Erdogan, the production presents the Troy epic in a contemporary stage language.

Russia tour opens in Moscow

After its single Istanbul performance, Anadolu Atesi will set off on a 16-performance tour of Russia across October and November. The run begins with a show at the Concert Hall in Moscow on Oct. 22, then moves through Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Ufa, Izhevsk, Kazan and Chelyabinsk. Following two back-to-back performances in Yekaterinburg, the company will travel on to Sochi, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh before wrapping up with shows in Krasnoyarsk on Nov. 23 and Tomsk on Nov. 25.

Turkish culture on the world stage

The tour adds to a busy international calendar for Türkiye's performing arts, as Ankara-backed ensembles continue to tour abroad and showcase Turkish music, dance and heritage to foreign audiences. Anadolu Atesi's Troy production blends ancient Anatolian storytelling with modern staging, a format that has helped Turkish companies reach viewers beyond their home country. The Russia dates will take the troupe from the capital's major concert venues to cities across the Urals, the Volga region and Siberia, exposing the production to a wide range of audiences over roughly five weeks.



Titles :Anadolu AtesiTroyTürkiyeRussiaDanceIstanbul
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026