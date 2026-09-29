Anadolu Atesi takes Troy to Russia after Istanbul show

Turkish dance group Anadolu Atesi will bring its Troy production, a staging of Anatolia's mythological and cultural heritage, to the Turk Telekom Opera Hall at the Ataturk Cultural Center in Istanbul on Oct. 1. Drawing on Homer's epic poem The Iliad, the show explores universal themes such as love, war, betrayal and sacrifice through dance choreography, original music and modern stage technology. Directed by Artistic Director Mustafa Erdogan, the production presents the Troy epic in a contemporary stage language.

Russia tour opens in Moscow

After its single Istanbul performance, Anadolu Atesi will set off on a 16-performance tour of Russia across October and November. The run begins with a show at the Concert Hall in Moscow on Oct. 22, then moves through Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, Ufa, Izhevsk, Kazan and Chelyabinsk. Following two back-to-back performances in Yekaterinburg, the company will travel on to Sochi, Krasnodar, Stavropol and Voronezh before wrapping up with shows in Krasnoyarsk on Nov. 23 and Tomsk on Nov. 25.

Turkish culture on the world stage

The tour adds to a busy international calendar for Türkiye's performing arts, as Ankara-backed ensembles continue to tour abroad and showcase Turkish music, dance and heritage to foreign audiences. Anadolu Atesi's Troy production blends ancient Anatolian storytelling with modern staging, a format that has helped Turkish companies reach viewers beyond their home country. The Russia dates will take the troupe from the capital's major concert venues to cities across the Urals, the Volga region and Siberia, exposing the production to a wide range of audiences over roughly five weeks.