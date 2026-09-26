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Malaysian envoy likens Türkiye to ‘giant open-air museum’

Malaysian envoy likens Türkiye to ‘giant open-air museum’

Elif Şanlı
01:06, 26/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 01:13, 26/09/2026, Saturday
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Malaysian envoy likens Türkiye to ‘giant open-air museum’
Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to Türkiye, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Malaysia's new ambassador to Türkiye, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, has likened the country to a "giant open-air museum" during his first ambassadorial posting, praising its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality while highlighting deep historical ties and growing cooperation in trade and defense between the two nations.

Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to Türkiye, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, has likened his host country to a "big open museum" upon beginning his first ambassadorial posting in Ankara, describing every city as a "free, open museum where you can go and watch the culture." Speaking to Anadolu in an interview, Shaffieq praised the nation’s deep cultural heritage and the warm hospitality extended to his family since their arrival earlier this year, noting that the two countries are "like brothers and sisters."

Cultural bonds spanning centuries

Shaffieq highlighted striking similarities between Malaysian and Turkish family structures, noting that both societies maintain close-knit relationships and place strong emphasis on respecting parents and elders. "I think the similarities between Malaysian and Turkish families is that we are very close-knit," he said, adding that families in both nations gather during religious holidays to cook and share meals together. The ambassador also pointed to centuries-old historical connections predating modern diplomatic relations, stating that "our history has the linkage not only recently, but during the Ottoman Empire," referencing contacts between the Ottoman Empire and the Sultanate of Melaka.

Gastronomic discoveries and language challenges

While acknowledging that Malaysian cuisine tends toward spicier flavors than Turkish dishes, Shaffieq expressed particular enthusiasm for local desserts and breakfast traditions. "Your ice cream is the best ice cream in the world. My kids love it," he said, also noting his fondness for menemen, the traditional egg and tomato dish. The diplomat, who has been studying Turkish for approximately three months, admitted he finds the language challenging due to its vocabulary and sentence structure, though he intends to master as much as possible during his tenure.

Trade, defense and tourism cooperation

On bilateral relations, Shaffieq said Malaysia and Türkiye have set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade from the current $5.6 billion to $10 billion, a goal he described as achievable given recent momentum. Defense cooperation has also expanded, with Malaysia receiving three ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles now operating in the South China Sea and three littoral mission ships commissioned this year, while additional procurement opportunities remain under consideration. Approximately 40,000 Turkish tourists visited Malaysia in 2025, marking an increase from the previous year, according to figures provided by the embassy.

Titles :adlan mohd shaffieqmalaysiatürkiyeankaraottoman empiresultanate of melakaanka dronesbilateral tradeturkish cuisinecultural diplomacy
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