Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
The Swedish Academy awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature to Canadian poet Anne Carson on Thursday for her boundary-crossing work that blends classical tradition with contemporary innovation, citing an influential body of work that has spanned poetry, translation and visual art since the 1990s.
Anne Carson was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday by the Swedish Academy, which recognized the Canadian poet and classicist for creating new literary forms through playful engagement with ancient traditions.
Academy citation
The Swedish Academy awarded Carson the prize "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature." Born in Toronto in 1950, she has combined poetry, translation and university teaching throughout her career, producing works that cross the boundaries between verse, fiction, essays and visual art.
The academy also highlighted her collaborations with visual artists, choreographers, and opera and theater directors, describing her output as influential on the international scene since the 1990s. She has maintained an academic career alongside her literary production, teaching at universities while publishing across multiple genres.
Major works
Career span
Carson has maintained an academic career alongside her literary production, combining university teaching with the publication of poetry and essays that defy traditional categorization. The Swedish Academy announced the award on Thursday, recognizing Carson's decades-long contribution to contemporary literature through her boundary-crossing oeuvre.