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Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

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18:22, 08/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:31, 08/10/2026, Thursday
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Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
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Ingrid Carlberg, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, announces the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature during a press conference at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 08, 2026. The prize is awarded to 76-year-old Canadian writer and poet Anne Carson for her ''bold and innovative works that create new forms for contemporary literature in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition.''

The Swedish Academy awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature to Canadian poet Anne Carson on Thursday for her boundary-crossing work that blends classical tradition with contemporary innovation, citing an influential body of work that has spanned poetry, translation and visual art since the 1990s.

Anne Carson was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday by the Swedish Academy, which recognized the Canadian poet and classicist for creating new literary forms through playful engagement with ancient traditions.

Academy citation

The Swedish Academy awarded Carson the prize "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature." Born in Toronto in 1950, she has combined poetry, translation and university teaching throughout her career, producing works that cross the boundaries between verse, fiction, essays and visual art.

The academy also highlighted her collaborations with visual artists, choreographers, and opera and theater directors, describing her output as influential on the international scene since the 1990s. She has maintained an academic career alongside her literary production, teaching at universities while publishing across multiple genres.

Major works

Her notable books include
Glass, Irony, and God
 (1995), featuring the long poem
The Glass Essay
, and
Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse
 (1998), which reimagines the ancient Greek figure Geryon in a contemporary coming-of-age story.
The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos
 (2001) explores a troubled marriage through episodes opening with verse by English poet John Keats.
Her 2010 work
Nox
, written in memory of her brother Michael, combines photographs, letters and other texts in an accordion-fold format alongside her translation of Roman poet Catullus' elegy for his own brother. The memoir operates as both a visual object and a textual meditation on grief and classical literature.

Career span

Carson has maintained an academic career alongside her literary production, combining university teaching with the publication of poetry and essays that defy traditional categorization. The Swedish Academy announced the award on Thursday, recognizing Carson's decades-long contribution to contemporary literature through her boundary-crossing oeuvre.

Titles :anne carsonnobel prize in literaturecanadian literaturepoetryswedish academyautobiography of redclassical traditiontranslation
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