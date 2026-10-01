Archaeologists uncover 250-meter wall at ancient Blaundos ancient city in Türkiye's Uşak

In Türkiye's Antalya, a diver and a sea turtle forge a five-year bond

An aerial view of free diver Sercan Demirkaya paddling his yellow canoe near the Cayagzi Port entrance, accompanied by his long-time sea turtle companion "Mahmut" swimming closely off the coast of Demre district in Antalya, Turkiye on September 06, 2026. Demirkaya, who regularly paddles out on his canoe around Cayagzi Port to collect marine debris, has developed an unusual bond over five years with the turtle, which frequently approaches him and swims closely during his dives.