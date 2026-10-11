Home
Türkiye
Politics
Turkish presiden tells Turkic youth: 'Partnership transcends borders'

Turkish presiden tells Turkic youth: 'Partnership transcends borders'

Yenişafak English AA
20:33, 11/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Turkish presiden tells Turkic youth: 'Partnership transcends borders'
File photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Turkic World Youth Gathering in Türkiye's northwestern Kocaeli province on Sunday, emphasizing that cooperation among Turkic nations extends far beyond geographical boundaries, and announced that the 13th Organization of Turkic States summit will convene in Ankara later this month.

Erdogan addresses Turkic World Youth Gathering

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday described cooperation among Turkic nations as transcending geographical boundaries, emphasizing deep historical roots and cultural connections in a video message to the Turkic World Youth Gathering held in Kocaeli. The Turkish leader personally announced the event during a youth meeting in May and welcomed participants from across the Turkic world to the congress center in Türkiye's northwestern province, conveying greetings to friendly and brotherly peoples through the attendees.

"Our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps," Erdogan said. "Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection." The gathering convened under the motto "Shared Heritage, One Heart," bringing together young people from different regions to strengthen their common identity and shared future.

Organization of Turkic States summit

Erdogan highlighted the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month. "As Türkiye, we aim, God willing, to take our ideal of 'unity in language, thought and action' one step further with the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara at the end of this month," he said.

The president congratulated the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Directorate for Relations with Turkic States for organizing the youth gathering and pledged continued support for young people uniting their energies around a common ideal. He concluded his message by entrusting the participants to God's protection and wishing them well.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganorganization of turkic statesotsturkic world youth gatheringkocaeliak partyankaraturkic nations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026