Turkish presiden tells Turkic youth: 'Partnership transcends borders'

Erdogan addresses Turkic World Youth Gathering

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday described cooperation among Turkic nations as transcending geographical boundaries, emphasizing deep historical roots and cultural connections in a video message to the Turkic World Youth Gathering held in Kocaeli. The Turkish leader personally announced the event during a youth meeting in May and welcomed participants from across the Turkic world to the congress center in Türkiye's northwestern province, conveying greetings to friendly and brotherly peoples through the attendees.

"Our partnership goes far beyond the borders drawn on maps," Erdogan said. "Our journey together is built on a deep-rooted history, a rich culture and very strong bonds of affection." The gathering convened under the motto "Shared Heritage, One Heart," bringing together young people from different regions to strengthen their common identity and shared future.

Organization of Turkic States summit

Erdogan highlighted the upcoming 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara later this month. "As Türkiye, we aim, God willing, to take our ideal of 'unity in language, thought and action' one step further with the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which we will hold in Ankara at the end of this month," he said.

The president congratulated the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Directorate for Relations with Turkic States for organizing the youth gathering and pledged continued support for young people uniting their energies around a common ideal. He concluded his message by entrusting the participants to God's protection and wishing them well.