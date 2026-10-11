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Türkiye condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh's King Khalid airport

Türkiye condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh's King Khalid airport

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20:36, 11/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 21:00, 11/10/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh's King Khalid airport
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, expressing condolences to the victims' families while urging an immediate end to actions that threaten regional security and stability.

Condemnation of civilian targeting

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the latest Houthi attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, stating that deliberate strikes on civilian infrastructure constitute clear violations of international law. "We condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, once again," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured while conveying its sympathies to the Saudi people. The ministry emphasized that attacks deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians represent clear violations of international humanitarian law principles.

Call for end to hostilities

"Actions that threaten regional security and stability and undermine the international community's joint efforts to establish peace must be ended immediately," the ministry said. Ankara urged all parties to respect international legal norms and cease actions that endanger civilian lives.

Support for Saudi Arabia

Türkiye also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the statement. The condemnation came as regional powers continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect critical infrastructure from militia attacks.

Titles :king khalid international airportriyadhsaudi arabiahouthiturkish foreign ministrytürkiye saudi arabia relationsmiddle east security
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