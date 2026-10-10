Türkiye's parliament speaker, Numan Kurtulmus, welcomed the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to South African jurist Navanethem Navi Pillay on Saturday, describing the honor as an important recognition of the international pursuit of justice. Speaking on the social media platform NSosyal, he praised Pillay's efforts to expose what he termed Israel's genocide in Gaza through rigorous documentation.

Kurtulmus stated that the award demonstrated "humanity's conscience and the pursuit of justice have found a strong response internationally." He noted that Pillay had maintained her investigation through "independent, transparent and evidence-based work" despite facing significant political pressure.

'Front of Humanity'

The parliament speaker highlighted Pillay's refusal to yield to Israeli pressure, threats, and intimidation throughout her documentation process. "This award is a success not only for Navi Pillay but also for the Front of Humanity, which defends justice against oppression and law against tyranny," he said.

Hope for Palestinian state

Congratulating the laureate, Kurtulmus expressed hope that the recognition would strengthen the Palestinian people's struggle for independence. He added that the prize marked an important turning point toward "a free Palestine," emphasizing the need for continued international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.