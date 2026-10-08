



The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday announced that Ankara and Paris have signed a comprehensive roadmap designed to institutionalize bilateral defense and security cooperation, marking a significant step toward deepening military ties between the two NATO allies. Ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk detailed the accord during a weekly press briefing in Kocaeli, stating that the document aims to develop relations "on the basis of mutual interests" while placing existing cooperation on firmer institutional foundations.

"With the aim of developing relations between Türkiye and France in the fields of defense and security on the basis of mutual interests and establishing the existing cooperation on a more institutional footing," Akturk said, outlining the roadmap's core objective. Under the terms of the agreement, the two countries plan to hold regular high-level consultations on defense and security matters, deepen collaboration in combating hybrid threats, improve air defense interoperability, and enhance intelligence sharing arrangements between their respective agencies. Specific provisions include joint training programs, exchanges between military academies, and combined exercises involving land, naval and air forces to improve operational coordination.

Military and industry cooperation

The framework also envisages increased joint training initiatives, port visits and combined exercises involving land, naval and air forces to improve operational coordination and tactical interoperability between the two militaries. Ankara and Paris aim to develop joint defense industry projects and business opportunities, encourage greater information and technology sharing between their companies, and increase institutional contacts between defense manufacturers on both sides. Meetings are scheduled alternately in Paris and Ankara — the first such gathering set for the final quarter of 2026 pending formal agreement between the parties.

Regional security developments

Akturk also addressed the Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting of the Mecca defense agreement held in Riyadh on October 5, noting that regional developments and collective defense measures were thoroughly discussed among participating states. The meeting determined the initial structure of the alliance's secretariat and examined frameworks for developing defense industry cooperation among member states, according to the ministry statement. "Necessary measures for the provision and deployment to Saudi Arabia of the agreed military forces and capabilities were discussed," the spokesperson said, adding that any Turkish contribution "will be carried out in accordance with our Constitution and relevant legislation." The official also criticized Israel's ongoing military activities, saying that raids on residential areas, arbitrary detentions, and air and artillery attacks in southern Syria contribute to heightened tensions. "Turning a blind eye to violations and provocations by illegal Israeli settlers and extremist Jews targeting holy sites is also escalating tensions in the region," Akturk said, calling on the international community to take "concrete and determined steps" against policies obstructing peace and stability.