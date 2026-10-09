



Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted his Syrian counterpart Hassan al-Shibani in Ankara on Thursday for discussions on bilateral ties, according to diplomatic sources. No further details were provided regarding the closed-door meeting.

The talks follow Fidan's Sept. 13 visit to Syria to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to establish lasting stability, peace and prosperity. He also addressed Syria's integration process, particularly the dissolution of the SDF.

Security priorities

Fidan underlined the importance of timely implementation of decisions regarding the SDF. Thursday's meeting is understood to have continued discussions on the matter.