



TURKSAT and China Satcom have signed a comprehensive protocol at the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya to jointly develop satellite technologies, marking an expansion of their year-old partnership from capacity sharing into hardware and software production. The agreement establishes a framework for research and development collaboration between Turkish and Chinese engineers on next-generation communication systems, with both institutions committing to commercialize the resulting innovations.

The signing ceremony took place at the TURKSAT stand within the Antalya NEST Congress Center, where the congress organized by the International Astronautical Federation continues through this week. TURKSAT Deputy General Manager for Satellite Services Selman Demirel and China Satcom Chief Executive Ma Haiquan formalized the pact, which follows decisions reached at World Space Business Week in Paris last year to move beyond capacity sharing into tangible technology development. A joint steering committee with equal representation from both operators will oversee the work and convene every three months to review progress, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

UAV communications and IoT systems targeted

Under the terms of the deal, the two operators will collaborate on unmanned aerial vehicle communication systems, satellite-based Internet of Things technologies, and smart border security infrastructure. The partnership covers the complete product development cycle, from analyzing market requirements and building initial prototypes through testing, validation, and eventual commercialization. Turkish and Chinese engineering teams will work together to create specialized hardware and software solutions capable of operating in areas without terrestrial communications networks.

TURKSAT will expand its existing portfolio by applying its capabilities in developing end-to-end satellite communications solutions to these new technology areas. The cooperation aims to produce devices for sectors including energy, agriculture, and logistics that require connectivity in remote locations beyond the reach of mobile networks. Both parties intend to address global market needs through integrated systems that combine their respective engineering expertise.

Focus on remote connectivity and border security

The cooperation specifically targets regions with limited terrestrial infrastructure, where gaps in border security and industrial data transmission create operational challenges. Smart border security technologies represent a key focus, with the partners developing monitoring systems capable of providing real-time data transmission in areas inaccessible to cellular base stations or fiber networks. These solutions aim to enable continuous surveillance and device management in challenging geographic environments.

Through these integrated satellite-based hardware and software developments, TURKSAT aims to position itself as a leading technology supplier within the global satellite communications ecosystem. The agreement covers the full commercialization process, ensuring that prototypes move efficiently from testing phases into market-ready products. The congress, hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul under the Ministry of Industry and Technology, has provided a venue for multiple Turkish companies to showcase products and finalize international partnerships.