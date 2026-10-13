Istanbul’s Sulukule Gate preserves centuries of Ottoman and Byzantine history

Archaeologists uncover 250-meter wall at ancient Blaundos ancient city in Türkiye's Uşak

Archaeologists have uncovered a nearly 250-meter-long wall at the ancient city of Blaundos in Uşak, Türkiye, revealing important architectural remains around the site’s North Temple. The discovery, documented on September 30, 2026, highlights the historical layers preserved at the ancient settlement. The discovery, which includes architectural remains from the Hellenistic period, is shedding new light on the layout and development of one of western Türkiye’s notable archaeological sites.