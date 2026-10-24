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Türkiye slams Greece over Western Thrace mufti appointments

Türkiye slams Greece over Western Thrace mufti appointments

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15:25, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Türkiye slams Greece over Western Thrace mufti appointments
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The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday criticized Greece for appointing state-selected muftis in Komotini and Xanthi, saying Athens continues to violate the fundamental rights and religious freedoms of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace guaranteed under the Lausanne Peace Treaty.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused Greece of disregarding the fundamental rights and religious freedoms of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace through the appointment of government-selected muftis in Komotini and Xanthi. In an official statement, the ministry said Athens continues to ignore minority protections guaranteed under the Lausanne Peace Treaty by installing what it termed "so-called muftis" in the region.

"The institution of the Mufti is an integral part of the religious, social, and cultural identity of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace," the ministry said. "By refusing to recognize the Muftis elected by the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, an official minority in the country, Greece is ignoring the Minority's will and religious freedom, thereby once again revealing its distorted perspective on fundamental human rights," it added.

Call for recognition

Turkish officials stressed that the elected muftis represent the legitimate religious leadership of the community, whereas the appointed figures lack popular mandate. "We call on the Greek authorities to recognize the legitimate Muftis elected by the Minority and to put an end to their attempts to impose appointed muftis," the ministry said.

Titles :western thraceturkish minority greecelausanne peace treatyforeign ministrygreece-türkiye relationsmuftireligious freedomkomotinixanthi
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