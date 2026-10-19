Albayrak Group’s Hâne exhibition opens in Moscow

Albayrak Group’s Hâne Islamic Arts Exhibition has opened at the Moscow Yunus Emre Institute, marking the latest stop in a 12-year international tour that has taken the exhibition across four continents and dozens of countries.

The Moscow show, organized with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Yunus Emre Institute, opened on Friday, 16 October, and will run through 30 October. It is free to visit at the Moscow Yunus Emre Institute on Verhnyaya Radishchevskaya Street, No. 5, Building 5.

The opening was attended by Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgiç, embassy counsellor Günhan Emre Ersoy, Yunus Emre Institute Moscow director Dr. Ersin Akbulut, Albayrak Media general manager Abdullah Hanönü, Albayrak Media deputy general manager Ziya Kadam, Albayrak Group corporate communications coordinator Esad Sivri, and calligrapher İbrahim Şengül.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Bayraktar said the exhibition, which Albayrak Group has brought to life under a different theme each year, focuses on the family this year and carries particular significance. He added that beyond its theme, the Hâne exhibition showed that relations between Türkiye and Russia are not limited to economic and energy cooperation.

“Through this exhibition, we have also seen cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries. A valuable work has been done to introduce the values of our civilization to the Russian people,” Bayraktar said.

The exhibition is part of Albayrak Group’s broader Islamic arts series, which has traveled from Tunisia to the UK and from Tanzania to Uzbekistan. This year, Hâne visited Turkish cities including Şanlıurfa, Mersin, Trabzon, Bursa, Erzurum, Kayseri, Ankara and Gaziantep as part of the Türkiye Culture Road Festival, as well as Paris and Madrid abroad.

The Moscow Yunus Emre Institute, which is hosting the exhibition, regularly contributes to cultural exchange between Türkiye and Russia through Turkish language teaching, arts and literature events. With Hâne, the institute is presenting traditional Islamic arts within a contemporary cultural dialogue.