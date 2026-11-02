Home
Life
Culture and Arts
Türkiye displays 100 repatriated artifacts from US

Türkiye displays 100 repatriated artifacts from US

Yenişafak English AA
17:05, 02/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye displays 100 repatriated artifacts from US
File photo

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos attended the opening of the "No Escape: Boubon" exhibition at the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, where officials presented 100 cultural objects recovered from the United States following extensive international cooperation against illegal trafficking.

Centuries-old artifacts return home

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos joined officials at the Istanbul Archaeological Museums this week to unveil 100 cultural artifacts repatriated from the United States, inaugurating the "No Escape: Boubon" exhibition dedicated to combating illegal heritage trafficking.

The returned collection features 40 Bronze Age objects excavated from Horoztepe in Tokat province dating to 2300–2000 BC, alongside 44 terracotta architectural panels from Duver in Burdur province dating to 700–480 BC. Researchers also recovered a portrait from the ancient city of Aphrodisias, theatrical masks and goddess statuettes among the trafficked items, according to ministry officials.

Scientific research key to recovery

Ersoy said scientific research, archival documents and international cooperation proved essential in tracing the artifacts and securing their return from American institutions. He said researchers, journalists and local residents provided critical assistance in establishing the objects’ origins and verifying their provenance through extensive documentation.

The Boubon bronzes

A centerpiece of the exhibition highlights bronze statues from the ancient city of Boubon in Burdur, which were illegally excavated during the 1960s and subsequently dispersed among private collections across different countries. Research led by Professor Jale İnan, supported by detailed archaeological analyses, established their Turkish origins and facilitated their repatriation after decades abroad, according to the ministry.

Ersoy said excavations at the Boubon site, which resumed in 2023 under the ministry’s supervision, remain ongoing and continue to yield new archaeological discoveries.

Transatlantic cooperation against trafficking

Bogdanos said New York’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit has recovered 6,452 looted antiquities to date, including 276 objects originating from Türkiye that have been returned or are awaiting repatriation. He said protecting cultural heritage requires sustained international cooperation and significantly greater responsibility from museums, auction houses, galleries and private collectors in verifying the origins of acquired artifacts.

Both officials said returning stolen antiquities remains essential to safeguarding humanity’s shared cultural heritage and preventing the illegal excavation of archaeological sites.

Titles :mehmet nuri ersoymatthew bogdanosistanbul archaeological museumsboubonhoroztepeaphrodisiascultural heritage repatriationantiquities traffickingnew york antiquities trafficking unittürkiye
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026