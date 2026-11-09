Scotland's AI data centers could become top polluter by 2030

Friends of the Earth Scotland warned on Monday that 23 proposed artificial intelligence data centers could consume more than half of the country's remaining carbon budget by 2030, generating 14 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually and threatening Edinburgh's net-zero commitments. The environmental group published emissions estimates showing the projects — currently undergoing planning reviews across various Scottish councils — could produce 208 million tonnes of emissions over their lifetime while expanding national data capacity 182-fold.

Carbon budget threat

The Scottish government has allocated a total carbon budget of 406 million tonnes for the period through 2045, the year by which ministers have committed to achieving net-zero emissions. If all 23 facilities receive approval, they would account for 51 percent of that remaining budget, with existing data center capacity of approximately 50 megawatts potentially ballooning to 9,100 megawatts. "Data centres risk torpedoing Scotland's climate plans. If ministers approved all these projects, every other sector of Scottish life would have to cut its climate pollution further and faster," Kim Pratt, a senior campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, told the National.

Energy grid concerns

Kat Jones, director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland, warned that constructing all hyperscale data centers currently in the electricity grid queue could triple Scotland's peak energy demand while setting new records for air pollution. "If every hyperscale data centre in the grid queue was to be built it would triple Scotland's peak energy demand, we would see new records set for air pollution, and the process of decarbonising our economy would be set back by decades," she said. The construction surge comes as Scotland maintains its legally binding target to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.