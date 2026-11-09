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Israel issues tender for 732 settlement units near Bethlehem

Israel issues tender for 732 settlement units near Bethlehem

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17:07, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 17:23, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Israel issues tender for 732 settlement units near Bethlehem
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The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli authorities issued a tender for 732 residential units in the Gvaot settlement west of Bethlehem, marking a new phase of expansion in the occupied West Bank as settlement activity intensifies across the territory.

Settlement expansion

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said on Monday that Israeli authorities issued a tender Sunday for 732 residential units in the Gvaot settlement west of Bethlehem, marking the first phase of a project to expand illegal settlements in the southern West Bank governorate. The tender includes multistory residential buildings, commercial facilities and public institutions.

Bids will be accepted starting Dec. 1 with the submission deadline set for Dec. 28, according to the commission's statement citing Israel Land Authority records. Israeli authorities also published a separate tender for commercial activities, employment facilities and public buildings at the same location, indicating plans to establish economic and service facilities beyond residential construction.

Territory-wide activity

The commission noted that Israeli authorities issued at least 28 land tenders across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the beginning of the year through Nov. 8. The tenders comprise 18 projects covering 7,815 settlement units and 10 involving nonresidential construction. Settlement activity has intensified across the territory through expansion of existing settlements, establishment of new outposts and demolition of Palestinian structures.

Legal status

Around 770,000 Israeli settlers currently live in hundreds of illegal settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, including approximately 250,000 in East Jerusalem. Their presence contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which states such settlements have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

Titles :bethlehemwest bankeast jerusalemisraeli settlementgvaot settlementun security council resolution 2334colonization and wall resistance commission
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