Palestinian minister warns 2.1 million in Gaza need winter protection

Palestinian Social Development Minister Samah Hamad warned on Monday that approximately 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip require immediate protection and humanitarian assistance during the winter season, highlighting the severe impact of continued displacement and Israeli restrictions on relief operations.

Border restrictions and supply crisis

Hamad delivered her assessment at a news conference held at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank. She stated that roughly 30% of relief and shelter supplies remain stranded at border crossings due to Israeli measures, preventing their delivery to the besieged territory. Addressing the crisis requires not only funding but also ensuring the entry of relief supplies, shelter materials, winter essentials and repair equipment, she added.

Displacement and winter risks

According to the minister, more than 1.76 million people — representing 84% of Gaza's population — are currently living in overcrowded displacement sites, with over 65% of families residing in tents and temporary shelters. She noted that more than 370,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed, leaving over 300,000 families without adequate protection against cold weather and rainfall. Gaza urgently requires 200,000 tents and 200,000 tarpaulins to meet basic shelter requirements, Hamad said, adding that 19 deaths linked to hypothermia have been recorded over the past two years.

She also warned of increasing risks of flooding at more than 1,600 displacement sites, while 80% of the enclave's water infrastructure requires urgent repairs. The Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 people and injured over 175,000 since October 2023 in its assault on Gaza, which has left the entire territory in ruins.