Bangladesh seeks fair climate tech access, ‘fair’ energy transition

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Fair access to green technology

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called Thursday, in an address to the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, for fair access to climate-friendly technologies and a “fair” energy transition. He urged countries to support developing countries in their transition to developed economies and accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

Rahman said the renewable energy shift should be backed by affordable financing, skills development and a just energy transition. He also called for creating more green jobs and reducing global emissions.

Climate finance and debt relief

He called for allocating at least 50% of international climate finance to adaptation and providing debt relief to vulnerable countries through measures such as debt-for-climate swaps.

“Climate-vulnerable countries need grants, not more loans that increase their debt,” Rahman said, calling for reliable financial support, modern technology and stronger adaptation measures. He said climate-related losses and damage were placing a heavy burden on Bangladesh’s economy.

Bangladesh’s renewable energy plans

Bangladesh accounts for less than 0.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Rahman said. The country aims to meet 20% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Bangladesh plans to develop 4,000 megawatts of solar power, while Rahman also highlighted waste-to-energy initiatives and green industries.