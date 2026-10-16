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Tesla unveils thruster-equipped Roadster after decade of delays

Tesla unveils thruster-equipped Roadster after decade of delays

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14:43, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Tesla unveils thruster-equipped Roadster after decade of delays
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Elon Musk showcased the thruster-equipped Roadster in Texas, telling buyers who paid deposits nine years ago that the 2028 release faces regulatory hurdles for public roads.

Unveiling after nine-year delay

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's long-delayed thruster-equipped Roadster on Thursday at the SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, presenting the vehicle to buyers who paid $250,000 deposits nearly a decade ago. The event took place approximately 200 miles northwest of Houston, drawing enthusiasts who have waited since 2016 for the vehicle's release, which Musk now targets for 2028.

Thruster stunts and legal hurdles

According to observers, the Roadster demonstrated several unusual maneuvers, including driving upside down, jumping over five Tesla cars lined up side by side, and performing a midair barrel roll using SpaceX thrusters. Musk told the crowd that the vehicle would be street-ready despite its aerial capabilities, stating: "Like, this will be an actual car that's on the roads," while acknowledging that approval would vary by location.

He added that ownership is certain even if universal legality remains uncertain. "You know, I'm not necessarily sure it's legal in all jurisdictions. But there will be such a car that someone can own," he said. Auto industry experts highlighted the distinction between track-only prototypes and road-legal vehicles, noting that "making one actually legal to drive on public roads ... is a whole different challenge."

Performance specs and unanswered questions

Tesla stated that the Roadster could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in one second with thrusters engaged and reach 230 mph, while the current model offers a reported range of 620 miles. The company did not disclose battery capacity or pricing for the 2028 release, though early buyers paid $250,000 to reserve their vehicles nine years ago.

Titles :elon muskteslatesla roadsterspacextexaselectric vehicleautomotive industry2028 release
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