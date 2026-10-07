The United Kingdom and Türkiye possess significant opportunities to expand their space capabilities through joint initiatives, a senior British space official said Tuesday during the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Türkiye’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

New framework for space partnership

Alice Bunn, who serves as co-director of the UK Space Agency, welcomed the cooperation agreement signed Tuesday between her agency and the Turkish Space Agency. British Ambassador to Türkiye Jennifer Elizabeth Anderson attended the signing ceremony, a presence Bunn said demonstrated the importance attached to the partnership.

"There are many different areas in which we will be much stronger when we work together," Bunn told Anadolu, noting that the agreement establishes a road map for developing joint work in science, research and development, and technology. The two sides could also collaborate on developing regulations governing space missions and activities in orbit, she added.

Space technology underpins modern life

Bunn emphasized the central role space-based systems play in modern society, despite often operating unnoticed in the background. "All of our modern lives are absolutely dependent on space technologies," she said, adding that most people remain unaware of this dependency because such technologies are invisibly integrated into daily routines.

"Science and technology are often used as instruments of cooperation between countries," Bunn noted. "We are excited to see the next steps in our cooperation in science and technology."

Global gathering in Antalya

The 77th International Astronautical Congress brings together representatives of space agencies, companies, universities and research institutions from around the world. Bunn described the atmosphere as energetic and said she had participated in a packed session producing an intense but exciting discussion about how countries and organizations could work together.