Home
Technology
Science
North Korea tests AI-assisted torpedo system

North Korea tests AI-assisted torpedo system

Yenişafak English AA
11:28, 17/10/2026, Saturday
AFP
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
North Korea tests AI-assisted torpedo system
File photo

North Korea announced it had test-fired an AI-assisted precision torpedo system, citing successful technical updates to the Zam-2.0 weapon amid rising tensions with Seoul.

North Korea announced on Saturday that it had successfully test-fired a new AI-assisted precision torpedo system designed to enhance target detection capabilities, state media reported, as Pyongyang accelerates weapons development amid rising tensions with Seoul and growing speculation over a possible summit with US President Donald Trump. The Korean Central News Agency said the underwater test-fire of the "super-speed" Zam-2.0 torpedo took place on Thursday "to confirm the successful technical updating" of the weapon. "AI technology was applied to the target detection and the guidance function of the new-type super-speed precisely guided torpedo," KCNA said. The agency noted the test proved core technologies for raising propulsion efficiency and rocket propulsion device performance, adding the system had completed more than 180 rounds of testing over the past five years.

Underwater warfare capabilities

Torpedoes are designed to strike enemy targets underwater at high speed, but analysts say the introduction of artificial intelligence could allow North Korea to carry out evasive manoeuvres and make autonomous decisions to confuse an adversary. "South Korea and the United States deploy decoy targets to divert torpedoes, but AI could potentially help distinguish real targets from decoys," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, told AFP. Lim added that Pyongyang is "pouring resources into demonstrating that US strategic assets can be rendered ineffective" across multiple domains including torpedoes and submarine-launched weapons.

Hypersonic missile rivalry

The announcement came days after Pyongyang test-fired two types of cruise missiles from a submarine, which followed weeks of friction with Seoul over a landmine explosion along their border. Earlier this month, North Korea claimed it had launched an AI-assisted intermediate-range hypersonic missile, stating there was "no way to avoid" the weapon which was "capable of changing its flight orbit at a low altitude." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had emphasised in September the need to raise "the level of artificial intelligence" in the country's weapons systems. Days after Pyongyang's hypersonic announcement, Seoul test-fired its own hypersonic glide vehicle, which it described as a key strategic asset capable of changing battlefield dynamics, prompting North Korea to cast doubt on the test and suggest Seoul "failed to achieve hypersonic flight."

Diplomatic context

Analysts suggest North Korea could be rapidly advancing its missile and weapons technology with support from Russia received in exchange for sending troops to support Moscow's war against Ukraine. The latest tests come amid growing speculation over a possible meeting between Trump and Kim at November's APEC summit in China, with Trump stating this week he "may" meet the North Korean leader during his upcoming Asia tour. Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP that ahead of a potential summit, Pyongyang appears to be "playing down South Korea's hypersonic missile programme to portray itself as ahead of Seoul -- Washington's ally -- in the arms race." However, Yang noted that at high speeds underwater, torpedoes generate significant noise that makes detection easier, and "reducing that noise is a major technical challenge requiring advanced technology -- and North Korea does not yet appear to have reached that level."

Titles :north koreakim jong undonald trumpzam-20artificial intelligencehypersonic missileseoulapec summit
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026