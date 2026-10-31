Samsung executives, OpenAI CEO Altman discuss AI future

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman met with approximately 50 senior Samsung executives on Saturday at a company training center south of Seoul, discussing how artificial intelligence could reshape corporate decision-making across the conglomerate's technology, finance and biotechnology divisions.

Samsung's AI Transition

The closed-door session took place at Samsung's human resources center in Yongin as part of the South Korean giant's leadership seminars aimed at accelerating its AI transition, according to Yonhap News Agency. Attendees included high-ranking officials from Samsung Electronics and affiliates spanning semiconductor, financial services and biotech sectors.

Altman told the executives that gaining a competitive edge depends not simply on adopting AI but on using the technology to accelerate operations, develop superior products and outperform rivals. The dialogue centered on emerging business opportunities and the transformation of corporate operations through advanced AI integration, Samsung officials said.

SK Group Talks

In a separate meeting on Saturday, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won hosted Altman in Seoul alongside executives from memory chipmaker SK hynix and telecommunications firm SK Telecom. Industry observers noted that the parties may have discussed cooperation on high-bandwidth memory supplies and the development of AI data centers, critical components for next-generation computing infrastructure.