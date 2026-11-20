Residents go back to damaged homes

Palestinians returned on Thursday to their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, many of them reduced to rubble by ground attacks, to inspect the damage and salvage their belongings. The return came after Israel's military said a ground operation involving tanks, which began the previous day despite a US-brokered ceasefire, had come to an end. The Israeli military operations caused extensive damage to residential areas and infrastructure in the camp.

Umm Mohammed Badawi, a resident of Nuseirat, said families came back once the army withdrew. “Today we returned after the army had withdrawn to retrieve some of our belongings, so that we might be able to sleep and live until the situation calms down. A tank is stationed nearby, and it attacks anyone who approaches it,” she said, adding: “We simply want peace.” Another resident, Hamed Mohammed, said: “Enough, enough bloodshed.” Children were seen carrying their belongings, and sand barriers erected by the Israeli army stood in the area.

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Military and COGAT announce the end

“The operation is completed,” the Israeli military said. COGAT, the defence ministry body in charge of civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement that Palestinians would again be free to move in the targeted areas near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

“We would like to inform you that the activity has ended, and the Salah al-Din axis has been reopened,” COGAT said in an Arabic-language statement on Facebook, referring to the main thoroughfare of the war-shattered territory.

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Hassan Jedi Anadolu Ajansı

Operation beyond the Yellow Line

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had launched an operation in a Hamas-controlled area of central Gaza, beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” that separates areas under Israeli military and Hamas control following an October 2025 ceasefire. A journalist reported seeing Israeli tanks positioning themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Hamas denounced a “blatant ceasefire violation,” while the military said the rare ground incursion was a response to Hamas ceasefire violations in the area.

The military said in a statement that the operation had been launched to “dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops”. A Gaza security source said there had been “intense Israeli artillery shelling” north of the camp and reported Israeli military vehicles in central Gaza “amid ongoing gunfire and airstrikes since midday”.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire deal, which came after two years of devastating war sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to a tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations. Over the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.

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Hassan Jedi Anadolu Ajansı

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