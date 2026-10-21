Lebanese army rejects Israeli claims over Hezbollah disarmament

The Lebanese army on Tuesday rejected Israeli accusations that it failed to disarm Hezbollah and dismantle military infrastructure south of the Litani River, saying the claims were designed to spread misinformation and undermine its credibility during sensitive negotiations. In an official statement, the military stressed that its operations were fully documented by the committee overseeing the cessation of hostilities, directly challenging Tel Aviv's narrative regarding a disputed facility in the town of Kfarra.

The dispute centers on a military installation in Bint Jbeil district, where Israeli officials accused Lebanese forces of allowing continued Hezbollah activity. Army officials said their units initially entered the Kfarra facility in December 2025 but suspended work on March 16 following explicit Israeli threats to strike the site — a pause requested by the monitoring committee, which had been informed that weapons and ammunition remained stored inside before Israel subsequently targeted the location.

Israeli military accuses army of tolerating Hezbollah activity

Israeli military spokeswoman Ella Waweya earlier on Tuesday accused the Lebanese army of failing to curb Hezbollah operations south of the Litani River, claiming the group continued to use the Kfarra facility and had moved weapons and equipment from the location. She distributed footage allegedly showing Hezbollah fighters transporting arms by truck near the southern town of Seddikine on July 3, shortly after a US-sponsored framework agreement was signed.

The Lebanese army contested the authenticity and context of the Israeli footage, stating the video was recorded on July 3 near Seddikine and did not reflect ongoing violations. Military officials noted that operations at the Kfarra site resumed on August 15 in coordination with the monitoring committee after Israel repeatedly blocked earlier efforts, with the facility ultimately cleared and permanently closed on October 16.

Conflict continues despite US-brokered framework

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, deployment of the Lebanese army, and disarmament of Hezbollah. Despite the accord, Israel has maintained attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing and injuring thousands of people and displacing over 1.5 million residents while continuing to occupy Lebanese territory, including areas held for decades and others seized during recent military operations.