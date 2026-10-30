EU vows continued pressure on Moscow

European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday condemned a deadly strike on a passenger train at Dnipro railway station that killed at least 13 people and injured five others, describing the attack as another "cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians." Costa expressed condolences to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, stating that the bloc would not waver in its commitment to Kyiv.

"The EU will continue to increase the pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Costa said on social media platform X, adding that the bloc calls on all international partners to do the same. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the strike as "yet another brutal assault on Ukrainian civilians," noting that she would use upcoming international summits to urge partners to strengthen support for Ukraine and advance accountability for Russia.

European capitals reject 'bombing way to peace'

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot echoed calls for sustained pressure on Moscow, describing the latest attacks across Ukraine as "utterly indefensible" and extending condolences to the families of those killed in the railway station strike. "Moscow cannot bomb its way to peace," Prevot said on X, adding that "if Russia genuinely wants peace, it must show it through actions."

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Kyiv and called for renewed efforts to secure a comprehensive peace agreement, rejecting the notion of localized ceasefires. "We must aspire to far more than a localized ceasefire like the one that has just been negotiated locally in Olechky. It is intolerable that Russia continues to oppose all proposals to this end," Macron said on X, referring to Moscow's continued escalation and targeting of civilians.

Railway strike kills 13 civilians

Ukraine's national railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle struck a platform at Dnipro railway station where a passenger train bound for Zaporizhzhia was stopped at the time of impact, causing significant casualties among travelers. Poland's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack as an act of "terror targeting civilians and a flagrant violation of international law," according to Ukrainian authorities.

At least 13 people were killed and five others injured in the attack on Thursday as investigations into the circumstances continued. There was no immediate comment from Moscow at the time of publication.