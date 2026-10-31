Nawrocki returns to Warsaw amid Constitutional Tribunal standoff

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted an official visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw late Friday for emergency consultations with Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski, as a deepening standoff over control of the Constitutional Tribunal threatened to escalate into a broader institutional crisis. Nawrocki landed shortly before 10 pm local time after ordering his aircraft to turn back over Spain, stating that the president needed to be in the capital because of developments at the court.

Kapinski earlier condemned the events unfolding at the tribunal and emphasized that the constitution and law establish the boundaries of state power, “not political decisions or demonstrations of force,” according to agency reports. His remarks came as opposition politicians and demonstrators gathered outside the tribunal building late into the night, heightening tensions around the sealed-off complex.

Opposition vows 'battle for Poland'

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski accused the government of preparing to deploy force against its opponents and urged supporters to “win the battle for Poland.” Piotr Duda, who heads the Solidarity trade union, issued a direct challenge to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek, declaring: “Do you want a war? Then you shall have one,” and called on union members to assemble outside the court.

US warns of 'unprecedented confrontation'

The confrontation drew sharp concern from Washington, with US Ambassador Tom Rose describing the situation as “very serious” and noting that the opposing sides were presenting “diametrically different versions” of the dispute. “We may be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation concerning the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose said, urging police, officials and protesters to avoid any actions that could provoke violence or further escalation while emphasizing that the United States would not judge or interfere in Poland’s internal affairs.

Moscow also weighed in on the crisis, as Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the confrontation. Meanwhile, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska — who has asserted control over the tribunal — indicated that Nawrocki could enter the building for talks but only without accompanying officials, citing security concerns that she said precluded other functionaries from joining the meeting.

Suspension orders trigger 'coup' accusations

The standoff erupted after orders surfaced suspending Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and Vice President Bartlomiej Sochanski, prompting the tribunal’s account on the social media platform X to denounce the move as illegal and label those involved as perpetrators of a “coup d’état.” Police maintained a cordon around the building throughout the evening but confirmed that officers had not entered the premises, while opposition politicians maintained their vigil outside the court.