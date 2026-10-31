Home
World
Europe
Nawrocki returns to Warsaw amid Constitutional Tribunal standoff

Nawrocki returns to Warsaw amid Constitutional Tribunal standoff

Yenişafak English AA
11:06, 31/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Nawrocki returns to Warsaw amid Constitutional Tribunal standoff
File photo

President Karol Nawrocki cut short an official visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw late Friday for emergency talks with Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski, as a deepening power struggle over the Constitutional Tribunal drew warnings from Washington and escalated rhetoric from opposition leaders demanding supporters converge on the court.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted an official visit to Senegal and returned to Warsaw late Friday for emergency consultations with Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski, as a deepening standoff over control of the Constitutional Tribunal threatened to escalate into a broader institutional crisis. Nawrocki landed shortly before 10 pm local time after ordering his aircraft to turn back over Spain, stating that the president needed to be in the capital because of developments at the court.

Kapinski earlier condemned the events unfolding at the tribunal and emphasized that the constitution and law establish the boundaries of state power, “not political decisions or demonstrations of force,” according to agency reports. His remarks came as opposition politicians and demonstrators gathered outside the tribunal building late into the night, heightening tensions around the sealed-off complex.

Opposition vows 'battle for Poland'

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski accused the government of preparing to deploy force against its opponents and urged supporters to “win the battle for Poland.” Piotr Duda, who heads the Solidarity trade union, issued a direct challenge to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek, declaring: “Do you want a war? Then you shall have one,” and called on union members to assemble outside the court.

US warns of 'unprecedented confrontation'

The confrontation drew sharp concern from Washington, with US Ambassador Tom Rose describing the situation as “very serious” and noting that the opposing sides were presenting “diametrically different versions” of the dispute. “We may be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation concerning the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose said, urging police, officials and protesters to avoid any actions that could provoke violence or further escalation while emphasizing that the United States would not judge or interfere in Poland’s internal affairs.

Moscow also weighed in on the crisis, as Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the confrontation. Meanwhile, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska — who has asserted control over the tribunal — indicated that Nawrocki could enter the building for talks but only without accompanying officials, citing security concerns that she said precluded other functionaries from joining the meeting.

Suspension orders trigger 'coup' accusations

The standoff erupted after orders surfaced suspending Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and Vice President Bartlomiej Sochanski, prompting the tribunal’s account on the social media platform X to denounce the move as illegal and label those involved as perpetrators of a “coup d’état.” Police maintained a cordon around the building throughout the evening but confirmed that officers had not entered the premises, while opposition politicians maintained their vigil outside the court.

Titles :karol nawrockizbigniew kapinskiconstitutional tribunalpolandwarsawjaroslaw kaczynskidonald tusksolidarity trade unionbogdan swieczkowski
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026