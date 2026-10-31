Germany deploys police ahead of mass youth protests

German police deployed thousands of officers across the country on Saturday and retailers boarded up storefronts as the "GenZ regelt!" movement prepared to bring tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets to protest government spending priorities and military expansion plans.

Economic and social grievances

The demonstrations target soaring living costs, poorly maintained schools and recent government austerity measures that organizers say disproportionately affect younger generations. "The situation of young people is precarious, and yet they still aren't being heard," Veronika Dinter, a spokeswoman for the movement, said in a statement, adding that "the institutions that are supposed to prepare young people for life are being starved of funds."

Security concerns and violence fears

Authorities are taking no chances after similar protests in France and Italy descended into rioting, with Berlin in contact with officials in both countries amid fears that radicals could exploit the demonstrations. Police have mobilized in over 30 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Cologne, while luxury shops have protected their windows against potential looting ahead of the Halloween weekend.

Organizers reject extremism

While police prepare for possible unrest, the "GenZ regelt!" organization has stressed its commitment to peaceful protest and distanced itself from violent elements. "Extremist groups, anti-constitutional symbols, racism and hate speech have no place with us -- no matter from which side," the group said in its guidelines for participants.