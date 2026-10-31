Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters late Friday that a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in the Solano Town Center mall left one person dead and six others wounded, adding that authorities have not yet identified the perpetrator.

Late-night attack at mall

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 pm local time (0330 GMT Saturday) at the seasonal retail outlet located in Fairfield, approximately 47 miles (76 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Officers responded to the shopping center to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Marshall said.

Casualties and investigation

Of the six wounded, at least three were listed in critical condition following the attack, which took place hours before the start of Halloween celebrations on Saturday. "There is still a very active crime scene and investigation going on right now," Marshall said, noting police had not yet identified the "suspect or suspects" responsible.

Marshall added that no areas outside the Solano Town Center mall were on lockdown. The shooting disrupted the evening at the commercial complex hours before Halloween celebrations began on Saturday.