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Trump may order Iran strike if Republicans lose midterms: Report

Trump may order Iran strike if Republicans lose midterms: Report

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11:03, 31/10/2026, Saturday
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Trump may order Iran strike if Republicans lose midterms: Report
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US President Donald Trump may be inclined to authorize a large-scale military operation against Iran should Republicans perform poorly in next week's midterm elections, according to a report on Friday, while Qatari mediators spent hours in Tehran attempting to restart direct talks between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump may approve a large-scale military operation against Iran if his Republican Party suffers significant losses in next week's midterm congressional elections, according to a report published on Friday. A US official told Axios that Iranian officials are being warned their best chance for a negotiated settlement is now, before any potential electoral setback alters the administration's calculus. "If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised, he will do something bold," the official said, describing the message being conveyed to Tehran regarding the risks of delayed diplomacy.

Qatari mediators push for talks

Qatari mediators spent more than 12 hours in Tehran on Friday, maintaining regular contact with the White House in an effort to restart direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the report stated. A diplomatic source described "positive progress" following the discussions, which are scheduled to continue Saturday in the Qatari capital. A White House official rejected the notion that electoral politics would influence Trump's decisions on Iran, telling the outlet that election results will not factor into the administration's strategic calculations regarding military action.

Competing demands divide administration

Negotiations have stalled over competing preconditions, according to US officials, with Washington demanding nuclear concessions from Tehran while Iranian authorities insist the US first lift its naval blockade, release frozen funds and permit oil sales. Doha is reportedly urging Iran to allow UN inspectors into its bombed nuclear facilities in exchange for limited sanctions relief. Divisions within Trump's inner circle further complicate the path forward — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are skeptical of any deal and favor continued pressure to weaken Iran's leadership, while Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner support resuming diplomatic talks.

The report comes amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway for global energy shipments that has become a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict. The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliation across the region and disrupting commercial traffic. Despite a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions have persisted over security arrangements and navigation rights through the vital strait.

Titles :donald trumpiranmidterm electionsqatarstrait of hormuzpete hegsethmarco rubiojd vanceus-iran relations
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