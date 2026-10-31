Türkiye's Fidan, US Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza, Ukraine at G20

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday in Atlanta on the margins of a G20 foreign ministers' gathering to discuss bilateral ties alongside pressing regional conflicts, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The two diplomats reviewed ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Russia-Ukraine war during their Atlanta talks, sources said.

Rubio cites 'great meeting'

Rubio described the encounter as a "great meeting" on social media platform X, noting that the conversation addressed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"We discussed ways to further deepen our bilateral cooperation to advance peace and stability worldwide," Rubio wrote on X, adding that both sides remain committed to addressing shared security challenges.

Timing of diplomatic engagements

The talks followed a recent telephone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, during which Erdogan emphasized Ankara's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive in Türkiye on Saturday for a working visit at Erdogan's invitation, highlighting Ankara's ongoing mediation role in the conflict.