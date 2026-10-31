Home
World
America
Türkiye's Fidan, US Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza, Ukraine at G20

Türkiye's Fidan, US Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza, Ukraine at G20

Yenişafak English AA
10:52, 31/10/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye's Fidan, US Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza, Ukraine at G20
File photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on Friday in Atlanta to discuss bilateral ties alongside the Iran nuclear negotiations, the Gaza conflict, and the Ukraine war, as Ankara prepares to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks on Saturday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday in Atlanta on the margins of a G20 foreign ministers' gathering to discuss bilateral ties alongside pressing regional conflicts, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The two diplomats reviewed ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the Russia-Ukraine war during their Atlanta talks, sources said.

Rubio cites 'great meeting'

Rubio described the encounter as a "great meeting" on social media platform X, noting that the conversation addressed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"We discussed ways to further deepen our bilateral cooperation to advance peace and stability worldwide," Rubio wrote on X, adding that both sides remain committed to addressing shared security challenges.

Timing of diplomatic engagements

The talks followed a recent telephone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, during which Erdogan emphasized Ankara's readiness to facilitate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive in Türkiye on Saturday for a working visit at Erdogan's invitation, highlighting Ankara's ongoing mediation role in the conflict.

Titles :hakan fidanmarco rubiog20 atlantarecep tayyip erdoganvolodymyr zelenskyyiran nuclear talksgaza conflictukraine wartürkiye-us relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026