Saudi Arabia lifts emergency alert in Jazan region near Yemen
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced on Friday that the emergency alert issued for the southwestern Jazan region near the Yemen border has been lifted, hours after authorities warned residents to avoid gatherings and refrain from filming amid escalating tensions with the Houthi group.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an emergency alert on Friday for the southwestern Jazan region bordering Yemen, warning residents to avoid gatherings before announcing hours later that the danger had passed. The warning was disseminated through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, urging residents to refrain from filming without specifying the threat.
Border tensions escalate
The incident occurred amid escalating tensions between the kingdom and Yemen's Houthi group. Earlier on Friday, the Saudi-led coalition reported it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom's western region.
The alert came as the Saudi-led coalition maintains operations against the Houthi group in Yemen. Authorities have urged civilians in frontier regions to remain vigilant amid sporadic cross-border attacks.