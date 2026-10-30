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Singapore lauds Pakistan's 'unique' role in Gulf mediation

Singapore lauds Pakistan's 'unique' role in Gulf mediation

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17:43, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 18:24, 30/10/2026, Friday
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Singapore lauds Pakistan's 'unique' role in Gulf mediation
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Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday praised Pakistan for playing a "unique but very constructive" role in addressing regional challenges, citing Islamabad's recent mediation between the United States and Iran to secure Gulf energy supplies for Asia.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday lauded Pakistan for its "unique but very constructive and valuable role" in addressing regional challenges, particularly regarding the ongoing crisis in the Gulf and its implications for Asian energy supplies. Speaking at a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Balakrishnan emphasized that most energy transiting the Gulf heads eastward to South, Southeast and Northeast Asia.

"Most of the energy that comes through the Gulf is actually headed to the East: South Asia, Southeast Asia, and to the Northeast Asia. The unique, but very constructive and valuable role that Pakistan plays is one which we commend you for, and we wish you every success because if you succeed, it's good for all of us," Balakrishnan said. Pakistan and Oman recently mediated negotiations between the US and Iran that led to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum on June 18.

Bilateral engagement

Dar noted that the visit marked the first by a Singaporean foreign minister to Pakistan in more than two decades. The discussions focused on strengthening political and economic ties, expanding cooperation in technology and education, and promoting cultural exchanges alongside increasing high-level contacts between the two nations.

"We discussed the impact of regional tensions on maritime trade. Secure sea routes and uninterrupted supply chains are essential to trade and economic stability," Dar said. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for international law and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter in addressing regional and global challenges.

Trade and investment talks

Earlier, Balakrishnan met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investment. They explored expanding cooperation in priority areas including the digital economy, fintech, infrastructure, logistics, small and medium-sized enterprises and services, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers also discussed cooperation in multilateral forums and Pakistan's growing engagement with ASEAN, particularly ahead of Singapore's assumption of the bloc's chairmanship in 2027. The sides exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Singapore Civil Defense Force and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority. Pakistan and Singapore are marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Titles :vivian balakrishnanishaq darshehbaz sharifpakistansingaporeaseanislamabad memorandumgulf mediationsouth asia
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