Flydubai extends Tel Aviv flight suspension until Nov. 30

UAE carrier Flydubai has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until November 30, Israeli Channel 12 reported Friday. The Dubai-based airline initially halted the service on September 30 following a security incident involving one of its aircraft.

The broadcaster did not specify the reason for the extension, and the airline has not issued a formal statement regarding the prolonged suspension of the route.

Hijacking attempt on Dubai-Tel Aviv route

The suspension stems from an incident on September 30 when an Omani national serving as assistant captain allegedly attempted to seize control of a Flydubai flight carrying 174 Israeli passengers from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport. Passengers and crew members reportedly thwarted the attempt, forcing the aircraft to divert to Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia where it made an emergency landing.

Authorities subsequently launched an investigation into the security breach following the emergency landing in the Saudi city.

UAE confirms 'suicide operation' plot

On October 9, UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stated that investigators had determined the assistant captain intended to carry out what he described as a "suicide operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport."

The incident triggered significant criticism within Israel regarding aviation security procedures and prompted calls for an investigation into potential lapses involving flights bound for the country, according to Israeli media reports.